EXCLUSIVE! Kirko Bangz Is Coming To Toy Room’s WILD Outdoor Venue HIVE
Wiiiiiild tings!
This week in Toy Room news, Dubai’s hottest nightclub will play host to Kirko Bangz, aka Young Don, performing live at Hive DXB. If you don’t knowwwww, Frank’s playground has extended itself to even BIGGER and CRAZIER Monday nights at its outdoor location, while still being at the same beloved location.
Mondays are renowned for Toy Room’s ladies nights, a night of funky fun, neon colours, non-stop selfies and dancing along to the BIG Dubai DJ’s Mr Levier and DJ Brooklyn.
Do not miss out on what’s about to be LE-GEN-DARY
If this is YOUR vibe, for real (and it probably is!), you’re going to not only catch Kirko Bangz LIVE and in action this Monday, Feb 17th but party in Toy Room’s larger playground- that still houses all the same appeal we love: Naughty bear Frank, sick beats, nonstop Hip-Hop/ R&B, neon lights AND moooore.
Ladiiiiies, get your drinks on cus Mondays are all about you
From 11 pm – 1 am, enjoy free drinks, the awesome weather, views of Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai atop the fabulous HIVE’s set-up. THIS IS where it’s at.
And let’s not forget that Toy Room always has surprises in stores- like another one coming very soon
Wink, wink.
The important bits
Catch Kirko Bangz LIVE at Toy Room, Hive DXB
Ladies Night from 11 pm – 1 am
When? Monday, 17th February – 11 pm- 4 am
Where? Toy Room Dubai, Meydan Racecourse.
For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com.