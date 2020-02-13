EXCLUSIVE! Kirko Bangz Is Coming To Toy Room’s WILD Outdoor Venue HIVE

Wiiiiiild tings!

This week in Toy Room news, Dubai’s hottest nightclub will play host to Kirko Bangz, aka Young Don, performing live at Hive DXB. If you don’t knowwwww, Frank’s playground has extended itself to even BIGGER and CRAZIER Monday nights at its outdoor location, while still being at the same beloved location.

Mondays are renowned for Toy Room’s ladies nights, a night of funky fun, neon colours, non-stop selfies and dancing along to the BIG Dubai DJ’s Mr Levier and DJ Brooklyn.

Do not miss out on what’s about to be LE-GEN-DARY

If this is YOUR vibe, for real (and it probably is!), you’re going to not only catch Kirko Bangz LIVE and in action this Monday, Feb 17th but party in Toy Room’s larger playground- that still houses all the same appeal we love: Naughty bear Frank, sick beats, nonstop Hip-Hop/ R&B, neon lights AND moooore.