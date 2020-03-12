Toy Room’s Bringing CASH OUT And This Is The Night We Never Knew We Needed

The party does not stop in Dubai and this one nightclub, a gem, located in Meydan Racecourse (aka the hub of all EPIC partying) is bringing in Cash Out. The Lovin team have been avid fans of Naughty Frank, cus he never disappoints when it comes to partying hard. But what we’re really excited for is this Thursday. Why? CASH OUT is comin’ out for a wiiiild performance, which means open-air; Burj Khalifa’s fabulous views, that Dubai MOOD on a 100, a hangout reunion with Frank AND a state of sleeplessness- but it’s all worth it. YEEAAA-yuh! We doin’ it major this weekend

Not that anyone needed a reminder, but this ICONIC hit that always brings back the good times I meaaaaaan, I can already imagine myself rapping along. Tbh.

Forget Tuesdays, Toy Room on Thursdays means ladies night all night long! When we think ladies nights’, we usually think Tuesdays but the reality is that it’s a much better option to party ALL night, and not worry ’bout work the following day. Well, lucky for us, the adult playground has sorted IT with a ladies night offer on Thursdays, until 4 am! Oh yeah, you heard it.

Don’t know ’bout you, but we’re about to take advantage of this weather while it’s still here Hive is nothing short of the BEST in terms of going home and recalling an EPIC night. Think big screens, both ends, VIP tables, a larger than life Toy Room with the same feeling that we’ve all come to love: the edge. Only the BEST of the best go-to for this venue and live for its endless R&B and Hip Hop tracks.