If You’re Traveling For The Festive Season Soon You Need To Read This

Oh December, the most perfect time of the year, especially for packaged deals for winter vacays or a time to go back home and celebrate. Think twice before getting your money exchanged elsewhere It’s travel season, everyone’s favourite time of the year which means booking flights, spending what you’ve earned and living your best life. But, Christmas season spends are no joke, which is why Travelex has just launched new stores in Carrefour and are blessing us travellers with INCREDIBLE exchange rates on money aligned to Carrefour’s value for money; literally!

Travelex and Carrefour have partnered up together (to basically make all our lives easier) So now, you can spot Travelex inside Carrefour store, making it a multi-service go-to for us Dubai residents. Easy peasy! No need for queues, cus if you’re passing by Carrefour to get your last-minute Xmas shopping or grocery visit sorted, you can also NAB an amazing deal with your money exchange. Get your transfers, exchange your money, all while shopping at Carrefour. It’s Dubai, everything’s made to be convenient. We’re really too spoilt for choice.

Why Travelex? It’s good value for money (best rates you’ll see), with 2 convenient new locations in Carrefour In short, you really do get the BEST exchange rates compared to any other currency exchange store in the market. This partnership is heaven-sent since it means you no longer have to wander off to different stores, wondering how much you’ll get in exchange for your currency. Both Carrefour and Travelex wanted to make sure customers get an amazing value, to align with the Carrefour promise on giving value for its customers.

Take advantage of the “Same Rate Guarantee” offer- return your unused currency at the EXACT same rate you got it for …so that nothing has gone to waste. Don’t know ’bout you but I think we all know a friend or two who needs to know this.