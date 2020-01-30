WOW: Dine At 3 Luxury Restaurants This Valentine’s For Your Chance To Win A Diamond Necklace

The month of lovveeeee is approaching, ahhhh! The time to show bae how you really feel is here… When going ALL OUT for the one you love is A-OK. Do you want to stay in or go on a romantic dinner date? Perhaps you’d rather spend it with a group of friends in a fabulous city bar setting? Well, Lovin’s always here to help make that decision-making smooth sailing. Here are three fantastic options in the heart of Dubai at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC. Plus, to make it even more special, here’s how you can get your hands on your very own diamond…

Take your boo to ANY of these, surprise them and you might be the lucky winner of a glitzy diamond pendant from Aliel Jewellers To be in with a chance to WIN: Spend AED500 or more at any of the below Valentine’s Day offers, post a romantic picture tagging #LoveRCDIFC & #AlielJewellers, and follow the Insta page of whichever resto/bar you’ve chosen. So, either @cafebelgedubai, @lecirquedubai and/or @flair.no5 + @alieljewellers on the ‘gram. Good luck!

1. Enjoy a romantic 3-course dinner at Café Belge Suit up and whisk your special someone away to Café Belge at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, for a truly magical evening. Enjoy this luxe resto while sipping on some grape, dining on a fabulous 3-course dinner and sharing the dessert (OG romance style!). When? February 14 Price? Starting at AED450 per couple

Ooooh la la!

2. How ’bout a 4-course menu by Le Cirque’s culinary experts? For a different ambience, one for you and your boo to have some alone time, catch up, marvel in each other with the company of a live piano performance throughout the whole evening- Le Cirque is for you. Swoon the love of your life (or whomever, really) with a special 4-course dinner with options for a set menu with a glass or bottle of bubbly. Where? Le Cirque, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC When? February 14 Price? 4-course set menu with a glass of bubbly for AED688 per couple or AED1288 with a bottle of bubbly and the 4-course set menu per couple

Love is in the aiiiir

3. Switch Valentine’s Day up with an Anti-Valentine’s themed brunch at Flair No. 5 See, we told you this list was for everybody, so if you’re not down with the hearts day- there’s an awesome brunch you can attend. The award-winning Secret Garden Brunch at Flair No. 5 will throw you a party that’ll make you forget all about Valentine’s Day (in a good way!). Indulge in delish food, lots of drinks, live DJ, great vibes and entertainment. Did we mention there’s also an afterparty following this brunch? Oh yes. The Secret After Party starts at 5 pm. There are different packages suitable for everyone, like the AED299 with soft drinks, AED399 with house bevvies package, AED499 for the sparkling package and AED599 for the bubbly package. If you’re not too keen on going all out, you can opt for the AED100 for 3 drinks token. YAS!

Valentine’s spent differently, for sure