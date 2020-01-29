Make This Valentine’s Day Memorable With An Old Hollywood-Themed Romantic Brunch

“I’m not a smart man, but I know what love is” – Forrest Gump, 1994 The beauty of Valentine’s Day is that it is a total excuse to be your genuinely sappy self, and deep down, in our heart of hearts- don’t we all have a cheesy, romantic side just eager to come out? Paramount Hotel has a brunch plan for lovers this V-Day that’ll combine both those romantic escapades, plus cinematic vibes into ONE great, big brunch.

Catch a movie and stay at Paramount Hotel’s premier suites, with roses, bubbly and chocolates… …then you’re pretty much sorted. At the Paramount Hotel, you control the way your romantic evening should go down; whether that’s a private movie screening with boo or chilling by the pool in a private cabana that is set-up with a set menu dinner and all the cute props you’d want. The decision is entirely yours. The package options? AED2,222 for the Premiere Suite Package- includes breakfast for two (in bed), a special flower and chocolate arrangement, early check-in and late checkout PLUS a set menu dinner at Pacific Groove, Restaurant & Lounge. Or AED2,555 for a themed suite with all of the abovementioned inclusions.

‘The Love Affair’ at the Pacific Groove brunch info: Bring all your great energy and loving spirit to Pacific Groove’s ‘The Love Affair’ Valentine’s Day brunch. Three-course, aphrodisiac-inspired menu with bubbly, oysters and choco-covered strawberries (because you know, cinematic.) Where? Pacific Groove, Paramount Hotel Dubai When? February 14 from 7 pm Price? AED495 per person- includes set menu, including of French bubbly (welcome drinks and house wine) or AED295 per person, set menu, drinks upon consumption