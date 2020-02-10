6 VERY Dubai Valentine’s Day Plans That Everyone Should Try

Although love should be celebrated every day, there’s no reason not to go ALL out on February 14. The special moments in celebrating Valentine’s Day is in the detail, the thought and the effort by both partners. In many cases, this day also makes for the perfect excuse to be wined and dined out in the city. Jumeirah hotels have fabulous offers that make it hard to stay in; so if you’ve been looking for things to do: for your special someone, bestie or family member- check out one of these. There’s nothing better than letting love takeover at the start of the new year, and Dubai is the greatest place to do so. Oh, so extra- Valentine’s Day done right

If you’re feeling a little Latin vibe to your romantic dinner Who doesn’t want a little Latin twist to their romantic dinner? The very culture itself screams romance, and with a five-course sharing menu and a romantic set-up- La Parrilla at Jumeirah Beach Hotel makes for an ideal choice. This unique and class destination will serve up mouth-watering steak, other meat options and have the Burj Al Arab as your backdrop. I mean, are you swooning yet? When? Feb 14, 7 pm -onwards Where? Jumeirah Beach Hotel The offer? AED 1,100 per couple (with a five-course sharing menu, Valentine’s goodies and a flower bouquet)

Take it back to the good ‘ole times at Bahri Bar Want to celebrate in a time machine? Well, lucky you, Bahri bar’s going retro for Valentine’s night with a live DJ playing hits from past decades, an area to dance the night away AND it’s free entry with three free bevvies for the ladies. So hey, even if you’re date-less this Valentine’s- that’s no issue. Tip? Pick a table outdoors and be amazed by the scenic views of Dubai at night. When? February 14 from 8pm-2am Where? Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

If you and bae are into daytime celebrations, have an adorable day out on the abra followed by an afternoon tea This has to be the most Disney-like of all the options, but if you dare to go different this year- then how about an abra ride over the streams of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s waterways, perfect for those couple IG photos, and stunning views, as you’re transported for an afternoon tea. Posh! When? February 14 from 2 pm to 6 pm Where? Jumeirah Al Qasr The offer? AED1,500 per couple with the one-hour abra tour AND two glasses of bubbly

A dinner by the beach will never go out of style Seafood. Mediterranean dishes and a fabulous beachfront set-up, and your night is about to be one of the most legendary Valentine’s day. You can’t get any more ‘Dubai’ than this, and your special someone deserves that level of extra. Rockfish at Jumeirah Al Naseem has a five-course sharing menu for TWO, and the perfect backdrop for your Feb 14 ‘gram post. Be the envy of all with this dinner, that comes at an incredibly amazing rate. When? February 14, from 7 pm- 1130pm Where? Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem The offer? AED990 per couple (5-course dinner and two glasses of bubbly)

Dine 200 metres atop the Burj Al Arab itself – wow! Dine at Al Muntaha, 200 metres above the Burj Al Arab hotel, for a whole other level of romance. Valentine’s Day at this venue is being made to be incredibly different thanks to the delicacies the award-winning Chef Frankcky Semblat will have prepared. French food lovers, this one’s for you. When? February 14 from 630pm (there’s first and second seating) Where? Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab The offer? First seating from 18:30 | AED 860 per person inclusive of a four-course menu, a glass of Champagne and a rose for her Second seating from 20:30 | AED 995 per person inclusive of a five-course menu, a glass of Champagne and a rose for her