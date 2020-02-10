Here’s A Totally Rose-mantic Valentine’s Dinner That’s Guaranteed To Impress Bae

Looking for a magical Valentine’s? Let us set the scene. Way up on the 43rd floor, you’ll find a dramatic sweeping view of Dubai skyline at Level 43 Sky lounge in Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road And if that’s not enough of a show-stopper, you’re invited to dine under the stars, (RO-MAN-TIC!) with a dreamy love-themed set menu, (we’re talking heart shape platters, the works!) as well as a saxophonist. YES, even a saxophonist, to create what basically sounds like the MOST beautiful evening around. Skyrise views, steak dinner and drinks: Level 43 has Valentine’s Day WRAPPED UP

A set menu, drinks, BEAUT views and bae from AED550 for TWO *Bae not included. Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, and prices for rose-mantic meals across the city are skyrocketing. So a set menu dinner for two, in one of Dubai’s favourite lounges for AED550 is a fairly reasonable deal! And it’s safe to say, table bookings won’t last. (Booking deets below!) The set menu includes steak and a bottle of grape and you can up your package to bubbly if you’re in the mood to splurge. WOOH!