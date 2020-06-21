Visa Just Launched A Helpful Campaign To Support Small Businesses

Visa Launches A New SME-Focused Campaign Just As The World Notices A MAJOR Shift In Shopping Habits

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payment, is out setting there helping up-and-coming SMEs amidst global the corona crisis and we STAN’!

Visa has launched its regional “Where You Shop Matters’ initiative that aims to champion entrepreneurs while encouraging consumers to SMEs in the UAE.

As part of this initiative, Visa has published the COVID-19 CEMEA Impact Tracker highlighting the recent effect the pandemic has had on commerce for consumers and small merchants in the UAE.

Launching this week, ‘Where You Shop Matters’ will help support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform providing tools and deets on how to start, run and grow small businesses.

The Hub will also feature leading merchants who embody the passion and entrepreneurial spirit of small businesses across the UAE

The report highlights 89% of small businesses noticing a decrease in average consumer spending during COVID-19.

Shopping habits transformed during COVID-19 with 83% of consumers visiting physical shops only when necessary, and 83% of businesses experiencing an impact on revenues

During the pandemic, many consumers in the UAE have started shopping online for the first time, primarily for essentials.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s General Manager for UAE, mentioned: