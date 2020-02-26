The Iconic WHITE Beach Dubai Has Announced A Saturday Brunch Party!
Pool parties in Dubai do not get much better than this!
Introducing the new ‘Sunkissed Beach Brunch’. It’s a combo of everything a Dubai pool party should be and sounds like the ultimate Saturday SESSIONNNNNN!
From an ah-mayzinnnnng menu and views for days to a whopper selection of drink stations, plus heaps of entertainment from DJs, magicians, musicians and more…
Saturday brunch officially has a new home at WHITE Beach Dubai
And make no mistake…This is a PARTY!
View this post on Instagram
Be ready for a 🔥 Friday as @tiniegram joins #BURN later today! (tickets link in bio) Every Friday you’re welcome to chill, tan, dance or just eat & drink until the sun makes room for the moon, It’s however you want to fill in your day! Join us at the beach for beats and cocktails, or book your table at @whiterestaurantdubai for their new brunch from 12-4PM (with free access to pool, beach and afterparty with Tinie Tempah!)
Make the most of EVERY last minute of your weekend with this soulful bash
Alert the WhatsApp group! Your squad has just landed a new Saturday party and if you’ve hit WHITE Beach before, you know it’s going to be EPIC.
This is a four-hour beachside party brunch that kicks off at 1pm and it includes an amazing spread of food and drinks stations, (help yourself, friend!) with a mixed grill and BBQ, (sunny days and a BBQ… the dream!) and bucketloads of entertainment.
Think tribal vibes, heaps of entertainment and an AMAZING menu
New artists every week, magicians, DJs, dancers and musicians, this party has been created for the WILD ones. So come braced for a good time at this seriously glam pool bash!
Allll of this and more, not forgetting the line-up of delish eats!
You’ll have a choice of options from waffles with chocolate, caramel and cream to fresh ceviches, seabass, grilled Spanish octopus, and the WHITE dessert platter, which includes white chocolate sabayon, refreshing fruit salad, and tiramisu. Can you even cope with how good this all sounds?!
Plus drinks stations like the Smirn-Off Smash and ‘Sailor Jerry’ Mai Tai station…
BOOK your spot now – this one’s gonna fill up fast!
The important bits:
How much? AED299 (ladies with drinks) AED349 (men with drinks)
When? Fridays, 1pm – 5pm (beach is open from 12pm – 8pm)
*You must be over 21 to enter
For lounges, tables and cabana bookings, please call 055-2004321. email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com