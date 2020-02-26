The Iconic WHITE Beach Dubai Has Announced A Saturday Brunch Party!

Pool parties in Dubai do not get much better than this!

Introducing the new ‘Sunkissed Beach Brunch’. It’s a combo of everything a Dubai pool party should be and sounds like the ultimate Saturday SESSIONNNNNN!

From an ah-mayzinnnnng menu and views for days to a whopper selection of drink stations, plus heaps of entertainment from DJs, magicians, musicians and more…

Saturday brunch officially has a new home at WHITE Beach Dubai

And make no mistake…This is a PARTY!