Ladies: Gather Up For The Best Ladies Day Out At White’s Stunning Beach Venue
Picture this: you’re in an all white-themed private beach club, partying away on the sandy shores of Atlantis, The Palm, listening to all the greatest mainstream hits while tanning, sippin’ on free drinks and chatting away with your girls, each in your own sunbed.
A fabulous way to spend Tuesdays is no longer at the bar or a club, but to start earlier, with a pool/ beach party- and one of Dubai’s most exclusive ones too.
Daysies’ ladies day out at White Beach is the new ‘ladies night’
And guess what?
Y’alls get to choose the type of package to determine how much more iconic you want your Tuesday to turn out. Dubai is never dead, not even on weekdays, so take advantage of this opportunity to have a great time. A standard package will get you unlimited grape and cocktails for only AED100, while the premium package can get you more bevvie options for AED150.
White Beach’s menu will make you feel like you’re partying it up in Ibiza
Topping off like a cherry on an ice cream sundae is WHITE Restaurant’s catering; inspired by the Mediterranean cuisine.
Mmmm, no chatty gals day out is complete without trying out food to match the vibes and this resto’s got everything from a seafood tower, a burrata pizzetta to cauliflower arancini. So you know tour dining options will be DEE-lish and guilt-free.
P.S. Gents can use up AED100 out of the AED200 entrance fee for food and beverages, while women get 50% off the food menu. Ain’t that fab?
Round up your girls for a fun Tuesday in bikinis, shaded under the Dubai sun with the best music
And let’s face it, right now is the perfect weather to lounge around and get a tan, while being able to freely dance to your heart’s desire. WHITE Beach is doing the most for Daysies Ladies Day, a new experience for the girls on Tuesdays unlike any other.
Atlantis, The Palm’s stretched white sands, iconic views and ‘escape-from-the-rest-of-the-city’ feeling is a whole other mooood.
The important bits:
White Beach’s Daysies ladies day takes place on Tuesdays from 12-5 pm.
To book a table or get more info, call White Beach on +971 552 004 321 or email whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com
You won’t regret it!