Ladies: Gather Up For The Best Ladies Day Out At White’s Stunning Beach Venue

Picture this: you’re in an all white-themed private beach club, partying away on the sandy shores of Atlantis, The Palm, listening to all the greatest mainstream hits while tanning, sippin’ on free drinks and chatting away with your girls, each in your own sunbed.

A fabulous way to spend Tuesdays is no longer at the bar or a club, but to start earlier, with a pool/ beach party- and one of Dubai’s most exclusive ones too.

Daysies’ ladies day out at White Beach is the new ‘ladies night’

And guess what?

Y’alls get to choose the type of package to determine how much more iconic you want your Tuesday to turn out. Dubai is never dead, not even on weekdays, so take advantage of this opportunity to have a great time. A standard package will get you unlimited grape and cocktails for only AED100, while the premium package can get you more bevvie options for AED150.