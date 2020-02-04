3 Stunning Resorts In Saudi For Every Budget That Festival Goers Are Booking Out
Make room in your calendar for a weekend at Winter at Tantora!
The Saudi festival became a cultural highlight after launching last year thanks to truly awe-dropping scenery, world-class concerts and simply because this is the world seeing Saudi in a whole new light – and visitors are impressed.
Now in its second year, every aspect of the festival has stepped up, and if you’re planning a visit before the festival finishes up in March, now’s the time!
Here are the 3 incredible resorts suitable for all budgets
Sahary Desert Camp – The Gold option
Sahary Desert Camp is a three-star accommodation located 10km from AlUla. The most affordable of the lot, this is an authentic desert camp, all rooms are all ensuite and you’ll fully at one with the desert life!
Shaden Desert Resort – The Platinum option
Shaden Desert Resort is a tranquil, modern place to rest your head after a jam-packed day of activities. It’s got a resto and pool on-site and it’s just been upgraded, so if you like the modern touch, this will suit you well. The resort is also well located, just 15 minutes from Maraya and five minutes from Elephant Rock.
Ashar Resort – The Diamond option
Ashar resort is a stunning five-star resort and the most luxurious of ’em all. Built-in 2018, it’s made up of private villas and comes with helicopter access.
Like the luxe life? Each villa comes with a private butler as well as a personal concierge and the resort also has a FAB spa. Dreaming of a stay here already!
The important bits:
Winter at Tantora takes place from Dec 19, 2019 to March 7, 2020.
