3 Very Cool Experiences That You’ll Only Find At Winter At Tantora
Completely immerse yourself in Saudi Arabia and take advantage of the Kingdom’s all-new tourist experiences and culture.
Introducing Winter at Tantora, a festival that brings you a range of unique ways that gives you the chance to explore the archaeological wonders of the Dadanite Kingdom by foot, by land or by air. Running from December 19 2019, until March 7, 2020.
The unexplored magical Kingdom has a great deal to offer its guests and this is just the beginning.
3. Gastro Experience
One for ’em FOODIES!!
Appease your taste buds with the unmatchable gastro experience ONLY at AlUla. With the bundle package starting from AED1,469, you can enjoy a special 6-course menu prepared by a Michelin-star chef – a culinary journey like none other called Awna. More information about Awna here.
La Cantine du Faubourg is also bringing a bite of French cuisine and elegance to Winter at Tantora, more info here.
Foodies looking for international flavour, combined with an exceptional experience, look no further than Sass Cafe.
And you’ll only find none other than Salt (your favourite burger food truck) parked up at Elephant Rock!
That’s not all folks, then there is the Winter Park Experience where you get to indulge in cuisines from around the globe from an array of swanky food trucks at the venue, then explore all things nature as you interact with farm animals at Hujrat Nora, and enjoy fruit-picking experiences at AlUla Fresh.
2. Authentic AlUla
If you’re looking for an all-round experience of the astounding AlUla then this is the go-to package for you. With the bundle at AED715 – eat, explore and shop like true locals. Interact with nature as you play with farm animals at Hujrat Nora and discover 26 types of dates!
Shopping malls should be the last thing on your mind. When you’re in Saudi behave and shop like the Saudis as you will be taken on a tour of the local shops that sell handmade ERRATHING! Find local delicacies and so much more from these local markets. Then conclude your visit with the sightseeing of a lifetime. Where you’ll get to catch a glimpse history and the lives of AlUla’s most famous ancient inhabitants at the Hegra Heritage Tour.
1. AlUla from Above
AlUla from above? More like Oohlala from above! Soak in the phenomenal natural views of the heritage site as you look down from up above. A truly heavenly experience.
Bundled at AED1,719 get to experience soaring through the Saudi’s golden skies in a Hot Air Balloon ride, take in the scenic landscape as you whizz past in a Vintage Aircraft and to wrap it all up observe the Glow Show, where 30 balloons will light up AlUla sky at night. AH-MAY-ZING!
Winter at Tantora takes place from Dec 19, 2019, to March 7, 2020.
For all Winter at Tantora event information click here