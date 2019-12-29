5 Highlights Unmissable Events At Winter At Tantora

Winter at Tantora is underway. A completely unique cultural festival that takes place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia that runs from now until March 7. And if you’re ever been curious about visiting Saudi, take this opportunity and just GO! Combining culture and nature, (read your ultimate guide to the festival here) the event also has musical highlights each and every weekend and over the course of the next two weekends, guests have a classical music treat in store! Here are just five great events happening between now and January 4 that you need to know about

World-renowned Arab performers are at Winter at Tantora this weekend Thursday will be a night of music from Aziza Jalal. The Saudi National had an impressive pop career in the 1970s and 1980s and her classic hits are still known ’till this day. She’s performing at Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla this Thursday. Followed by Omar Khairat on Friday. The Egyptian composer, pianist and conductor who needs no introduction. His music is top-class and is one of the Arab world’s most famous classical musicians. Tickets are available, with a range of packages. The concert is taking place on December 27. More info and booking for both events here.

Mark the new year with Beethoven performances With three to choose from between January 2 and January 4, this weekend is dedicated to ‘history celebrated’. ‘The music of Beethoven at a Michelin-starred Restaurant’ will be a dinner and classic music celebration on January 2. An unmissable night for foodies and music lovers alike. The main event, the ‘Celebration of Beethoven’, will take place on January 3, at Maraya concert hall. Followed by a lively lunch on January 4, ‘The music of Beethoven at Sass Cafe’, is a lunchtime performance of the musical medley. More info and booking for each event here.