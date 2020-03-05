This Is The LAST Weekend Of Winter At Tantora And It’s Set To Be The Best One Yet
What a festival it’s been.
Winter at Tantora drew visitors from all over the world for unforgettable performances (Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie to name but a few!) as well as thousands of revellers who had the chance to explore the untouched AlUla landscape…
But it’s not over yet! One more weekend of ziplining, unique trails, star-gazing (find a more glorious night sky ANYWHERE else…we’ll wait) and to top it off:
For one more weekend: Winter At Tantora is lighting up with an incredible line up of events
March 5 and March 6 will see a whole host of Persian performers
This is your LAST chance to see what this amazing festival has to offer. And what a way to finish the season!
LIVE at Maraya, brace yourself for Shahram Shabpreh, Shadmehr Aghili, Leila Forouhar and Andy on Thursday followed by Ebi, Sassy and Arash Labaf on Friday.
Tickets are selling fast! Persian Nights are happening on both March 5 and March 6.
Ziplining and stargazing under a canopy of stars at Winter at Tantora
Finish your weekend with an adrenaline-filled activity. Located 1200m above sea level, you’ll find the Zipline Adventure which is an epic 880-metre long zipline. If you dare, the whole experience lasts around 42 seconds and you’ll reach speeds of 90km per hour… Eek!
For spectacular scenery and view for days, don’t miss this.
The important bits
Winter at Tantora is running from now until March 7, 2020.