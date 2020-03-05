This Is The LAST Weekend Of Winter At Tantora And It’s Set To Be The Best One Yet

What a festival it’s been. Winter at Tantora drew visitors from all over the world for unforgettable performances (Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie to name but a few!) as well as thousands of revellers who had the chance to explore the untouched AlUla landscape… But it’s not over yet! One more weekend of ziplining, unique trails, star-gazing (find a more glorious night sky ANYWHERE else…we’ll wait) and to top it off: For one more weekend: Winter At Tantora is lighting up with an incredible line up of events

March 5 and March 6 will see a whole host of Persian performers This is your LAST chance to see what this amazing festival has to offer. And what a way to finish the season! LIVE at Maraya, brace yourself for Shahram Shabpreh, Shadmehr Aghili, Leila Forouhar and Andy on Thursday followed by Ebi, Sassy and Arash Labaf on Friday. Tickets are selling fast! Persian Nights are happening on both March 5 and March 6. All the information about Persian Nights here