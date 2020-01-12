Your Weekends Call For Something Special: 2 Powerful Performances In Saudi You Should Not Miss
2019 was the year tourists began to flock to Saudi, and so far, one town and one festival stand out as the main attraction.
Introducing AlUla; a town in North West Saudi which features ruins from ancient civilisations, stary skies and romantic trails. The city which was established by the Nabataeans over 2,000 years ago and it’s hosting a festival for the second year running.
Unlike any you’ve experienced before, Winter at Tantora is a mash-up of world-class musical performances, and the chance to explore historic sites, by foot, by land or by air.
Running until March 7, the two-weekends ahead feature classical music highlights. Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to:
The one and only José Carreras is coming for a weekend of Spanish Prestige
A night at the opera is always a stirring experience but make it tenfold when it features world-renowned José Carreras at Winter at Tantora.
Best known for his performances in Verde and Puccini, Carreras has numerous complete operas to his name, and fans are expected to travel from all over the Middle East for this one-off performance.
When? José Carreras will perform on January 10
For all Winter at Tantora event information click here
Il Divo’s concert promises to be unforgettable for the lucky ones who get tickets
“Il Divo” which translates to “divine performer” is a multi-national foursome, formed in the UK by famed producer Simon Cowell. Since then, their sound has won hearts worldwide thanks to their oh-so powerful vocals. With worldwide success, no doubt this show will be a sellout!
See here for your ultimate guide to Winter At Tantora
This is the best of Saudi. Learn about the trails, experiences, packages and accommodation options here.
The important bits:
Winter at Tantora takes place from Dec 19, 2019 to March 7, 2020.
AlUla is easily accessible by road and air. You can fly to either Riyadh or Jeddah, and a car ride is just 1.5 hours from both.
For all Winter at Tantora event information click here