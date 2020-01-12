Your Weekends Call For Something Special: 2 Powerful Performances In Saudi You Should Not Miss

2019 was the year tourists began to flock to Saudi, and so far, one town and one festival stand out as the main attraction.

Introducing AlUla; a town in North West Saudi which features ruins from ancient civilisations, stary skies and romantic trails. The city which was established by the Nabataeans over 2,000 years ago and it’s hosting a festival for the second year running.

Unlike any you’ve experienced before, Winter at Tantora is a mash-up of world-class musical performances, and the chance to explore historic sites, by foot, by land or by air.

Running until March 7, the two-weekends ahead feature classical music highlights. Here’s what you’ve got to look forward to: