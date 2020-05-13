BREAKING: Eid Al Fitr Holidays Announced For The Private Sector

The UAE has announced three days holiday for the private sector on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

MOHRE announced on Twitter today; the holiday will begin on Ramadan 29 (which is Friday, May 22) and run until Shawwal 3. The exact dates will be announced closer to the time, based on moon-sightings.

(The holiday is expected to run until either Monday, May 25, or Tuesday, May 26.)

#MOHRE announced the dates between 29 Ramadan and 3 Shawwal 1441 (Hijri) to be a paid holiday for all employees working in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr pic.twitter.com/ksdOBykRIk — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) May 13, 2020