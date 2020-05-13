د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Eid Al Fitr Holidays Announced For The Private Sector

The UAE has announced three days holiday for the private sector on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

MOHRE announced on Twitter today; the holiday will begin on Ramadan 29 (which is Friday, May 22) and run until Shawwal 3. The exact dates will be announced closer to the time, based on moon-sightings.

(The holiday is expected to run until either Monday, May 25, or Tuesday, May 26.)

