Dubai Gyms Get Precautionary Guidelines To Prepare For Reopening

No timeline has been announced, however Reps UAE a register for exercise professionals in the UAE has suggested precautionary guidelines gyms should adhere to when reopening.

The guidelines include directives for pre-opening, the first phase of opening and a guide for group classes.

  • Prior to opening, there should be enhanced cleaning and proof of disinfection, staff COVID-19 tests, removal of mats, cleaning schedules, information shared with members, and equipment moved to ensure it’s two metres apart.
  • Upon opening; gyms should not exceed a max of 50% capacity, gym classes must be booked ahead of time, temperature checks for all users, bathroom use restricted (no showers allowed), members must bring their own mats, wear masks and wipe down equipment.
  • And finally, groups classes must feature markings to ensure people stay in the same spots, with 2 metres between members. Studios must be disinfected after each class.

Official information has not been released and a suggested opening date has not been announced.

