د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Last Night’s Earthquake Tremors Were Felt By Several Residents In The UAE

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An earthquake took place in the South of Iran last night that reached a magnitude of 5.5. Since the southern parts of Iran are near the United Arab Emirates (UAE), residents in Deira, Ajman and Tecom reported having felt tremors of the earthquake on Sunday night.

The earthquake took place in Bandar Abbas, and was recorded on the Richter scale with a 5.7 magnitude that took place at around 430pm UAE time. Although felt by residents, local reports state that it was without any effect.

The earthquake in Iran was said to take place at 430pm UAE time

“Did anyone feel it?”

Some people felt the tremors while at their workplace

Some Sharjah residents too

But others, not so much

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?