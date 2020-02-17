Last Night’s Earthquake Tremors Were Felt By Several Residents In The UAE

An earthquake took place in the South of Iran last night that reached a magnitude of 5.5. Since the southern parts of Iran are near the United Arab Emirates (UAE), residents in Deira, Ajman and Tecom reported having felt tremors of the earthquake on Sunday night.

The earthquake took place in Bandar Abbas, and was recorded on the Richter scale with a 5.7 magnitude that took place at around 430pm UAE time. Although felt by residents, local reports state that it was without any effect.

