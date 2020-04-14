An Emirates Boeing And A British Airways Airbus Collided At DXB Early This Morning

د . إAEDSRر . س

An Emirates 777 And British Airways A350 Collided At DXB Early This Morning

A British Airways A350 scrapped with an Emirates 777 at Dubai Airport, the images were shared via @breakingavnews on Twitter.

No injuries were reported, according to the update and the collision happened during pushback, the process when a plane moves from the passenger terminal to the runway.

Emirates and British Airways involved in a minor crash at Dubai Airport

Image via @airline_kitty

Image via @airline_kitty

The accident happened early this morning

British Airways confirmed it was a cargo flight

