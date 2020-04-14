An Emirates Boeing And A British Airways Airbus Collided At DXB Early This Morning
A British Airways A350 scrapped with an Emirates 777 at Dubai Airport, the images were shared via @breakingavnews on Twitter.
No injuries were reported, according to the update and the collision happened during pushback, the process when a plane moves from the passenger terminal to the runway.
British Airways A350K (G-XWBA) and Emirates B773 (A6-EBR) both got stabilizer damage in a ground collision while A350 was pushed-back at Dubai-Intl AP (OMDB). The return flight #BA106 to London was canceled. @airline_kitty https://t.co/W1N9UWHbNp pic.twitter.com/9alSzUP4cB
British Airways confirmed it was a cargo flight
This aircraft was operating as a cargo flight and had no passengers onboard according to a statement by BA
