Emirates Passenger Flights Will Fly To 5 Locations Next Week

The Dubai airline will fly to Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Manila, Sao Paulo, and Shanghai.

These services will facilitate residents and visitors wishing to return home. Travellers should be aware Emirates has a strict protocol in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, that both crew and passengers must adhere to.

You are only permitted to fly to your home country

‘Only citizens of the destination countries and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board’. Here are the dates:

Frankfurt (02, 04, 06, 09, 11, 13 May), London Heathrow (03, 05, 07, 10, 12, 14 May), Manila (3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 16 May), Sao Paulo (3 May), and Shanghai (2 May).

More details here

You will need to bring your own mask and gloves and abide by the following new safety procedures

You need to bring your own mask and gloves and you’re required to wear throughout from check-in until you disembark

Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport

Pre-allocated vacant seats will be placed between individual passengers and family groups

Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different

There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight

For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked

Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable

Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel