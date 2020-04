Share this restaurant by email

The UAE has announced 294 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,798 with a total of 144 recoveries.

The UAE continues to urge residents to #stayhome and abide by new regulations introduced this week to curb the spread of COVID-19.