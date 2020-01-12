Nigerian-American Actor Rotimi Spent A Few Days Touring Old Dubai And Had Only Good Things To Say
Nigerian-American actor and singer, Rotimi, known for playing Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss is in Dubai.
Rotimi and his rumoured beau, Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer-songwriter have joined in on the ultimate Dubai trip, where the two took to the Old Dubai to explore its wonders.
The couple rocked an all-white outfit fitting for their journey strolling down ‘Old Dubai’
In a recent Instagram post, Rotimi acknowledged the beauty of the Emirate and its history
“Strolling down Old Dubai and learning the history is inspiring. How seven states joined to become one powerful nation that we now call the UAE. Traveling the world is a gift.”
The 31-year-old has also dabbled in singing and modeling
Some of you TV fanatics might also recognise Rotimi in the 2014 movie Divergent, or a recurring role for Danny on Battle Creek. Aside from this, Rotimi is known as an R&B artist, with hits like Love Riddim, Doin It, and Lotto featuring 50 Cent.