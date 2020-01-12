د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Nigerian-American Actor Rotimi Spent A Few Days Touring Old Dubai And Had Only Good Things To Say

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Nigerian-American actor and singer, Rotimi, known for playing Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss is in Dubai.

Rotimi and his rumoured beau, Vanessa Mdee, a Tanzanian singer-songwriter have joined in on the ultimate Dubai trip, where the two took to the Old Dubai to explore its wonders.

The couple rocked an all-white outfit fitting for their journey strolling down ‘Old Dubai’

View this post on Instagram

L E G A C Y 👑

A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimi) on

In a recent Instagram post, Rotimi acknowledged the beauty of the Emirate and its history

 “Strolling down Old Dubai and learning the history is inspiring. How seven states joined to become one powerful nation that we now call the UAE. Traveling the world is a gift.”

The 31-year-old has also dabbled in singing and modeling

Some of you TV fanatics might also recognise Rotimi in the 2014 movie Divergent, or a recurring role for Danny on Battle Creek. Aside from this, Rotimi is known as an R&B artist, with hits like Love Riddim, Doin It, and Lotto featuring 50 Cent.

Enjoy your stay!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?