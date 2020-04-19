Breaking: Ramadan Working Hours For The Public Sector Announced

د . إAEDSRر . س

Working hours for the public sector for the Holy Month of Ramadan have been announced.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced public sector employees will work a five hour day for the duration of the holy month.

Work for ministries and federal agencies will begin at 9am and end at 2pm, apart from select employment which requires additional hours.

