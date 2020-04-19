Breaking: Ramadan Working Hours For The Public Sector Announced
Working hours for the public sector for the Holy Month of Ramadan have been announced.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced public sector employees will work a five hour day for the duration of the holy month.
Work for ministries and federal agencies will begin at 9am and end at 2pm, apart from select employment which requires additional hours.
الهيئة: مواعيد الدوام الرسمي في شهر #رمضان المبارك تبدأ من الساعة التاسعة صباحاً وحتى الثانية بعد الظهر، وعلى الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية مراعاة من تقتضي طبيعة عملهم خلاف ذلك، والالتزام بالأحكام الواردة في كافة القرارات والتعاميم ذات الصلة بالعمل عن بعد في الظروف الطارئة. pic.twitter.com/NIRNblhbzm
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) April 19, 2020