Any Residents Stranded Outside The UAE Can Return From June 1

This is huge news for the thousands of residents who got stuck outside the UAE when borders closed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Any foreign national holding a valid residence visa can return to the UAE, starting from June 1, according to Wam.ae

The decision was made from the UAE’s keenness to enable those holding valid residence visas to get reunited with their families after having been affected by the precautionary measures taken under the current exceptional circumstances to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IF you are stuck abroad, you need to register in the service entitled ” Residents’ Entry Permit”, via its website: smartservices.ica.gov.ae

LISTEN: Emirates Has Made No Big Decision Regarding Mass Redundancies

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami