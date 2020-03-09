RUN! Etisalat Just Announced FREE Access To Its Version Of Skype Business
As residents face the prospect of working from home, Etisalat announce free access to CloudTalk.
With an aim to boost business productivity, the news will be music to the ears of employers working to ensure output continues at the same pace if required to work from home.
CloudTalk is a secure online business platform which allows employees to work remotely and enables users to work from any device, location and network in the UAE.
Businesses will get three months of free access
CloudTalk gives you unlimited video conferencing and online collab sessions
If you’ve got a browser, a mobile, a tablet or even a phone, you can easily connect to join a conference.
And YES, it does feature video chat, instant messaging, group chats, whiteboard options, and much more.
Interested? Get more info about Etisalat’s CloudTalk by calling toll free number 8002888.