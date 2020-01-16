A Female Cyclist Crashed Mid-Race And HH Sheikh Mohammed Rushed To Her Aid

A cycling road race accident resulted in a crash for Emirati cyclist, Anan Al Amri but it *hopefully turned out better than she could have hoped for.

The Al Salam Championship race was underway and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is the patron of the race, was one of the lead vehicles following the female cyclists.

And at one point during the 50km race, Anan Al Amri, who was racing for the Al Wathba Team, veered off-road and fell from her bike.

