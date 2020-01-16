د . إAEDSRر . س

A Female Cyclist Crashed Mid-Race And HH Sheikh Mohammed Rushed To Her Aid

A cycling road race accident resulted in a crash for Emirati cyclist, Anan Al Amri but it *hopefully turned out better than she could have hoped for.

The Al Salam Championship race was underway and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is the patron of the race, was one of the lead vehicles following the female cyclists.

And at one point during the 50km race, Anan Al Amri, who was racing for the  Al Wathba Team, veered off-road and fell from her bike.

A female cyclist tumbled from her bike Dubai’s Ruler showed true compassion jumping to her aid

 

HH is a keen supporter of the 50km race which is in its 3rd edition

 

Congrats to Farah Al-Marri, the race champion!

 

