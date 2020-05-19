You’ll Seriously Want These 5 Durable Luggage Sets After Seeing A Dubai Wellness Guru’s Suitcase Go For A Toss
We made it our lives MISSION to scout out the most durable, lightweight and scratch-resistant luggage sets for you after seeing Dubai’s very own wellness expert, Hiba Balfaqih’s luggage going for a complete tumble down the escalator…
Cuz’ THIS can happen to anyone! Ouchhh!!
You’ll feel this in your soul.
5. The AmazonBasics luggage features a protective hard shell for strength and peace of mind when it comes to knowing all your stored items won’t be crushed nor damaged en route.
The hard shell’s durable scratch-resistant finish offers added strength, helping to keep the luggage looking like new even after rough and tumble travel conditions.
Promising review:
“Super lightweight, durable, can’t wait to use them again after this COVID nightmare.”
Buy the 3-piece-set from Amazon for AED 399.00.
4. Planning a solo journey back home? OR a solo trip away from all the noise once the corona situation calms down? Then this AmazonBasics 28-inch size hard side spinner luggage is for you pal!
Promising review:
“Very nice luggage. very nice handling and steering. very nice use of spaces. Really big and can fit a lot and a lot of clothes and stuff. Totally recommended.”
Buy the single piece suitcase from Amazon for AED 169.00.
3. This American Tourister Curio Hardside Spinner Luggage with TSA Lock is a great and trusted choice for international travel!
Promising review:
“Very good quality received it in two days.”
Buy the single piece suitcase from Amazon for AED 487.00.
2. Travel with stylish confidence when you bring the AmazonBasics Geometric Luggage 3-Piece Set. This durable, eye-catching suitcase set offers secure, reliable storage with ample packing space and multiple compartments.
Promising review:
“This suitcase is extremely lightweight but very durable. The TSA lock is sturdy, and the construction seems solid. So far it has held up to multiple trips, and apart from some scuffing (which was easy to clean up with a magic eraser!), it has breezed through rough handling. Also, there were no instructions for how to reset the TSA lock, but a google search quickly showed me how.”
Buy the 3-piece-set from Amazon for AED 499.00.
1. Lightweight yet hard-shelled, this classy AmazonBasics Vienna Hardside Trolley Luggage is made from ABS material with a micro-diamond finish for extreme scratch-resistance and reduced abrasion visibility. Whether you’re road-trippin’, working, carrying-on or checking your luggage at the airport, the Vienna case is a solid choice for any frequent traveller.
Featuring an eye-catching contemporary look coupled with rugged durability, the AmazonBasics rolling travel case is both practical and design-minded.
Promising review:
“I just took this for 3 weeks of international travel. In addition to the international air, I had to get in and out of 5 different hotels, vans, etc. I was really pleased with how it held up, how easy it was to transfer, the locks, zippers, size, wheels. I’ve travelled hardcore for 20 years so I know what works and I was pleased with this. Not to mention I love the classic design and great price”
Buy the single piece suitcase from Amazon for AED 225.67.