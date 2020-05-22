Oman Chips And Cruising Down Emirates Road?! Sounds Like A Video Only Dubai Peeps Will Get
A Dubai resident, Ahmed Rashid, put together the MOST relatable video on his TikTok that legit ONLY true-bred Dubai folks will be able to feel in their souls!
Dubai kids:
If just a mere picture of Oman Chips doesn’t get you salivating then we’re questioning your entire childhood in this city.
Those commuting from old Dubai to new Dubai: if you haven’t taken the Emirates highway (E311 exit) EVERY darn time to avoid being hit with a Salik (electronic toll road system in Dubai), then you don’t understand the thrill of saving ’em extra 5 bucks.