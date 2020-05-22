Oman Chips And Cruising Down Emirates Road?! Sounds Like A Video Only Dubai Peeps Will Get

A Dubai resident, Ahmed Rashid, put together the MOST relatable video on his TikTok that legit ONLY true-bred Dubai folks will be able to feel in their souls!

Dubai kids:

If just a mere picture of Oman Chips doesn’t get you salivating then we’re questioning your entire childhood in this city.

Those commuting from old Dubai to new Dubai: if you haven’t taken the Emirates highway (E311 exit) EVERY darn time to avoid being hit with a Salik (electronic toll road system in Dubai), then you don’t understand the thrill of saving ’em extra 5 bucks.

AND if you haven’t spent hours trying to find free ‘kaccha’ parking to avoid going broke paying the paid parking fees then you must be really loaded and in that case, this video doesn’t apply to you! Good day.