The Quaran-tivity Award Goes To Danny Aridi For Making An Entire Song Based Solely On Netflix TITLES!!

If there was a quarantine creativity award, it would most DEFFO be awarded to none other than Dubai’s very own, Danny Aridi, for his supremely creative new song that’s made up entirely of popular NETFLIX TITLES… we mean creativity level 100,000,000!

The vocally gifted Lebanese-Canadian singer puts in his earnest passion into all that he does, thus why his tracks – completely immersed in the magic of his raspy voice – come out giving you MAJOR feels!

Listen up, because this acoustic delight is sure to leave you in awe of the singer’s effortless musical abilities.