Only In Dubai: Residents Rafting “To Pakistan” During The Floods Is Going Viral

If the crazy rainfall over the last few days proved one thing, it’s residents are pretty ingenious in battling the elements.

We’ve seen Kris Fade turn his flooded garden into a waterpark, waterlogged supercars and more viral videos, but this one, ‘how the Titanic should have ended’ takes a podium spot for the creative caption, and for the response from the guys in the video, when asked where they’re actually rowing to…

“We’re rowing to Pakistan!”