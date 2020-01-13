Only In Dubai: Residents Rafting “To Pakistan” During The Floods Is Going Viral
If the crazy rainfall over the last few days proved one thing, it’s residents are pretty ingenious in battling the elements.
We’ve seen Kris Fade turn his flooded garden into a waterpark, waterlogged supercars and more viral videos, but this one, ‘how the Titanic should have ended’ takes a podium spot for the creative caption, and for the response from the guys in the video, when asked where they’re actually rowing to…
“We’re rowing to Pakistan!”
This is how Titanic should’ve ended. pic.twitter.com/LXlbM6hnFW
— رأس البطاطا. (@p0urlavie) January 12, 2020
The Titanic memes came flooding in and this mouse… we can’t
Jack where are you? pic.twitter.com/6bHRI6ccJN
— ΗΛƧ (@HassanainAli11) January 12, 2020
⚡️ The Dubai Flood Videos That Are Going Viral 🌧🌧🌧https://t.co/KMD08aaKWP
— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) January 13, 2020