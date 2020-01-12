8 Videos Of Dubai Rain Which Sum Up The Craziness Of The Last Two Days
All of last week, the National Centre of Meteorology sent out warnings about the weather to come.
And although it rains in Dubai regularly during winter (thank you cloud-seeding!) this weekend saw unprecedented levels of (all natural) rain lash many parts of the country.
Unsure if it’s safe to drive? Stay up to date with weather reports via Dubai Police, Dubai Media Office, or National Centre for Meteorology.
8. When it rains, it pours
This is what happens in #Dubai when cloud seeding goes a bit too far…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hZAXkiCYy7
— Andrea Arletti (@ArlettiAndrea) January 11, 2020
7. And yes, it hails too!
#dubairains #hailstorm #iceball Still Raining⛈️🌩️☔ pic.twitter.com/jzNIwJYEf1
— Anam Sikandar (@sikandarAnam4) January 12, 2020
6. Passengers at DXB who waited overnight were given free food by McDonald’s
Delays and cancellations at DXB. 70% disruption in flights. McDonald's have been giving free burgers, fries and a drink to the people who have been affected 🍟 #dubairains #lovindubai pic.twitter.com/oSrMS4EIUP
— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) January 12, 2020
5. Kris Fade turned his garden into a legendary waterpark
MA HOUSE IS FLOODED #DubaiRain pic.twitter.com/uC92YYLXFj
— Kris Fade (@krisfade) January 11, 2020
4. Views from the road
Hailstone ☄️ This is Crazyyyy🥶#dubaiweather #dubairains pic.twitter.com/cqdYyl4ocV
— #MaiHeroBollRahaHu (@parthxholic) January 12, 2020
3. Authorities are working tirelessly to clear debris from the roads
2. When it rains in Abu Dhabi, people don’t stay home
When it rains in Dubai 😂😂@trafficdxb #UAEweather pic.twitter.com/AHColhmaWb
— DK (@Big_DK_) January 11, 2020
1. Don’t try this at home
#dubairains
Whn #dubairains !! Money, enjoyment, fun and madness !! This is what hpnd when dubairains !! pic.twitter.com/ZYNW2BncDH
— Rameez Hamza 🇵🇰🇦🇪 (@iamramizxrami) January 11, 2020