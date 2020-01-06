The Founder Of Emaar Shares An Inspiring Message On Who Successful People Surround Themselves With
Getting inspired can come in many forms, but lucky for us Dubai folk, the amount of successful, inspiring individuals actually live within our vicinity. One such inspiration is Emirati businessman and entrepreneur, Mohammed Alabbar, who founded and is the chairman of Emaar Properties.
Yes, the Emaar that developed the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, and the world’s largest mall, the Dubai Mall.
Mohammed Al Aabbar’s Emaar Properties has built property worth US$200billion
Not to mention, he is also the founder and director of Noon.com
…only the largest GCC e-commerce company. Aside from his most notable business ventures, Mohammed Al Abbar is not one to keep his opinions or ‘rules of success’ to himself.