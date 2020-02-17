An Emirates A380 Manages An Extremely Dramatic Landing In London During Storm Dennis

Storm Dennis is causing havoc across the UK, not least for airlines.

Fortunately, the temperamental weather was no match for the Emirates A380 which performed an impressive landing at London Heathrow this week. The footage was shared via the Instagram account @speedbirdtv, a free aviation channel on the ‘gram.

Looking like an EXTREMELY dicey landing, the plane looks like it’s almost vertical as it makes numerous attempts to land safely, nearly turning on its side at one point.

Turn the sound on for full drama from the commentator who spotted it