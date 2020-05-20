Emirati Singer FAFA’s New Mashup Will Get You Grabbing A Karaoke Mike To Sing Away All Your Quarantine Blues Too

You can’t help but sing along to Emirati-Honduran singer Fafa’s brand new Trap Queen (Fetty Wap) x Thinkin Bout You (Frank Ocean) mashup that will give you all the feels that you never knew you had.

With that powerful and soprano-like voice, the Middle-East’s rising star previously won the Yasalam’s Emerging Talent Competition back in 2018 and has been unstoppable ever since.

A voice so hypnotic and mature, you wouldn’t even guess issa 24-year-old behind the scenes of tracks such as ‘Toxic Love’ and ‘Runnin’ (Can’t Stop Me)’.