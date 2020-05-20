Emirati Singer FAFA’s New Mashup Will Get You Grabbing A Karaoke Mike To Sing Away All Your Quarantine Blues Too
Emirati Singer FAFA’s New Mashup Will Get You Grabbing A Karaoke Mike To Sing Away All Your Quarantine Blues Too
You can’t help but sing along to Emirati-Honduran singer Fafa’s brand new Trap Queen (Fetty Wap) x Thinkin Bout You (Frank Ocean) mashup that will give you all the feels that you never knew you had.
With that powerful and soprano-like voice, the Middle-East’s rising star previously won the Yasalam’s Emerging Talent Competition back in 2018 and has been unstoppable ever since.
A voice so hypnotic and mature, you wouldn’t even guess issa 24-year-old behind the scenes of tracks such as ‘Toxic Love’ and ‘Runnin’ (Can’t Stop Me)’.
Turn up the volume and let Fafa’s fresh larger-than-life tone fill up your up room, as you zone out and vibe to her intoxicating vocals!
If you were looking for a new artist to obsess over this summer-in-quarantine… we can think of no one better than the UAEs very own Fafa! A voice thas as unique as her name.
Feeling a lil fa-fa-bbergasted hearing those INSANE vocals? Why not polish up on your singing voice as well this quarantine with some karaoke sessions alone or with yo’roomies?!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 189.00.
Who needs a full-blown recording studio when you can showoff your hidden vocal range to your instafam with the help of this Premium Handheld Voice-Enhancing Karaoke System!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 409.00.
Channel your inner rockstar and put onna swanky show for the fam with this Dynamic Vocal Karaoke Microphone!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.00.