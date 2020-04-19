د . إAEDSRر . س

"We Will Win" HH Sheikh Mohammed Shares Powerful COVID-19 Message

HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Shares Moving COVID-19 Message

Make no mistake, matches and tournaments might be cancelled, but there’s still lots to play for.

That’s the message going viral across the UAE after HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a video message simply titled, ‘we will win’. An inspiring video that tells the story of the world coming together as one to beat COVID-19.

It’s a reminder to the public: There are no tournaments, no playoffs and for the first time in a long time, there’s only one team to support. One team that all of us can get behind, and that THIS is our home ground, this is our world cup and we will win.

HH Sheikh Mohammed’s powerful COVID-19 message is going viral

Narrated by Kris Fade, the positive message has been shared countless times

A small reminder that a brighter future lies ahead

We Will Win ..

A post shared by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (@hhshkmohd)

