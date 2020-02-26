د . إAEDSRر . س

Huda Kattan Was So Moved By A School Girl’s Story She Gave Her The Best Surprise

Beauty moguls and Dubai’s most inspiring women, Huda and Mona Kattan, known for their brands Huda Beauty and Kayali stopped by The Kris Fade Show this morning- and boy, did it get emotional. The friendship between Virgin Radio host Kris Fade and the entrepreneurs is not a surprise; he even hosted their Huda Boss event just a few months back, so it’s great to see the trio back and at it again.

But with one phone call from a fan, the upbeat energy suddenly turned into an adorably emotional one.

A student’s mother had called in stating it was her daughter’s dream to intern for Huda Kattan at Huda Beauty

Since the headquarters of Huda Beauty is in Dubai itself, this seemed like quite the opportunity to take on.

But after hearing the story of the mother and child, Huda was in tears and decided to invite the two to her office, right after school.

Amazing!

 

A dream come true- Huda asked the mom to bring her daughter to the office after school hours

 

If this isn’t the sweetest thing?

