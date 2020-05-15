Ramadan This Year Continues To Bring People Together (Apart) And Dubai’s Community Is The Perfect Example Of That

It’s A Dubai Thing is a docu-web series exploring different cultural celebrations in Dubai where Lovin Dubai meet the people who make up this city and discover how much of their national identity remains part of their lives.

In this episode, Lovin explores how residents are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai this year amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic…

We asked you what your Ramadan traditions are and have they changed because of the corona restrictions? …And it was heartwarming to read that most traditions have remained the same. The idea of family, togetherness, kindness, patience, gratitude and FOOD, of course, are all still in place as we learn to be together apart.

It’s A Dubai Thing: What’s your Ramadan tradition?