د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘It’s A Dubai Thing’ Is A 12-Part Documentary Capturing Celebrations That Are Truly Unique To Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

‘It’s A Dubai Thing’: is a 12 part docu-web series exploring different cultural celebrations in Dubai.

In the last year, Lovin Dubai met the people who make up this city and discovered how much of their national identity remains part of their lives.

2019 was the Year of Tolerance, and with a mix of over 200 nationalities living side-by-side, this series celebrated how the accepting attitude of the people living here means cultural celebrations are just that little bit different to the rest of the world.

Scroll for every episode.

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 12: Christmas in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 11: Flag Day in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 10: The Chinese community in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 9: Rugby in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 8: India and Pakistan in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 7: Summer in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 6: Philippine’s Independence Day In Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 5: Ramadan generosity in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 4: Ramadan preparations in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 3: Art in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 2: Romance in Dubai

It’s A Dubai Thing Ep 1: G’day Dubai – Aussies in Dubai

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?