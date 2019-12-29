د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Karim Benzema Showed Salt Bae How You REALLY Carve A Steak In Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

This is the world-famous 24k steak.

Usual order: A celeb orders social-media’s most popular dish and Salt Bae delivers, with his meme-worthy salt sprinkle.

But in this case Karim Benzema, the French pro-footballer got involved, adding his own signature sprinkle. And, with some help from Salt Bae, carved it with use own special flair.

But who does it better?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

This is what it a typical busy restaurant looks like if you’re a famous footballer

The Real Madrid player has been doing the most since he touched down in the UAE

Including hosting a belated birthday bash at Rixos Premium JBR this weekend…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) on

“Karim Benzema knows how to throw a party’

Nope, not jealous one bit!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina R (@sabsab_dxb) on

Salt Bae is riding on a Chrimbo high with a successful new opening in DIFC that’s packing in the customers

“Name me another brand that serves more than 1000 guests at the opening day, no matter the city or country and without paid PR. Thank you all for making this happen.” – Salt Bae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?