Karim Benzema Showed Salt Bae How You REALLY Carve A Steak In Dubai
This is the world-famous 24k steak.
Usual order: A celeb orders social-media’s most popular dish and Salt Bae delivers, with his meme-worthy salt sprinkle.
But in this case Karim Benzema, the French pro-footballer got involved, adding his own signature sprinkle. And, with some help from Salt Bae, carved it with use own special flair.
But who does it better?
This is what it a typical busy restaurant looks like if you’re a famous footballer
The Real Madrid player has been doing the most since he touched down in the UAE
Including hosting a belated birthday bash at Rixos Premium JBR this weekend…
“Karim Benzema knows how to throw a party’
Nope, not jealous one bit!
Salt Bae is riding on a Chrimbo high with a successful new opening in DIFC that’s packing in the customers
“Name me another brand that serves more than 1000 guests at the opening day, no matter the city or country and without paid PR. Thank you all for making this happen.” – Salt Bae