Karim Benzema Showed Salt Bae How You REALLY Carve A Steak In Dubai

This is the world-famous 24k steak.

Usual order: A celeb orders social-media’s most popular dish and Salt Bae delivers, with his meme-worthy salt sprinkle.

But in this case Karim Benzema, the French pro-footballer got involved, adding his own signature sprinkle. And, with some help from Salt Bae, carved it with use own special flair.

But who does it better?