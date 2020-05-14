WATCH: Priti Malik And DJ Jeff’s Cute Banter At Their Home Salon Is Way Too Cute To Scroll Past

Priti Malik And DJ Jeff’s Cute Banter At Their Home Salon Is Way Too Cute To Scroll Past

Priti’s barbershop TAKE 2.

It all started from a mere hair tutorial back in April, and now look at where we’re at.

Priti Malik gave hubby Jeftin James his second fade this quarantine and honestly, the duo’s cute husband-wife banter in their video is WAAAYY too relatable yet adorable to just scroll past without tagging or sharing it with bae.

Look at quarantine making us all little Ms/Mr Independant this year.