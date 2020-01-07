د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Brave Soul Just Performed A FULL Aerial Routine Over Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Jumping out of a plane is one thing, jumping out of a plane and falling through the free-air while performing an actual aerial routine is a wholeeee other scenario.

And *not sorry* this one skydiver is braver than I’ll ever be.

Red Bull just released this belly-flip inducing video, suggesting you can see the Palm by private heli, guided walking tour, or (if you’ve got acrobatic skills combined with a knack for skydiving) by performing an aerial routine… Ehhhhh, let’s leave this up to the pros!

This is scary and beautiful in equal measure

Them: You wanna try?

Me:

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?