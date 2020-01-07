A Brave Soul Just Performed A FULL Aerial Routine Over Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah

Jumping out of a plane is one thing, jumping out of a plane and falling through the free-air while performing an actual aerial routine is a wholeeee other scenario.

And *not sorry* this one skydiver is braver than I’ll ever be.

Red Bull just released this belly-flip inducing video, suggesting you can see the Palm by private heli, guided walking tour, or (if you’ve got acrobatic skills combined with a knack for skydiving) by performing an aerial routine… Ehhhhh, let’s leave this up to the pros!

This is scary and beautiful in equal measure