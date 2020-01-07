A Brave Soul Just Performed A FULL Aerial Routine Over Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah
Jumping out of a plane is one thing, jumping out of a plane and falling through the free-air while performing an actual aerial routine is a wholeeee other scenario.
And *not sorry* this one skydiver is braver than I’ll ever be.
Red Bull just released this belly-flip inducing video, suggesting you can see the Palm by private heli, guided walking tour, or (if you’ve got acrobatic skills combined with a knack for skydiving) by performing an aerial routine… Ehhhhh, let’s leave this up to the pros!
This is scary and beautiful in equal measure
three ways to see the palm, dubai:
🚁 private helicopter ride
🗺 guided walking tour
🤯 perform an aerial routine while skydiving
… wait, sorry what? pic.twitter.com/gkUndEOJIz
— Red Bull (@redbull) January 6, 2020