A Bright Red Object Was Spotted Flying Over Media City On Sunday Evening

Your guess is as good as ours.

A video was shared with Lovin Dubai on Sunday evening. It was captured in the sky over Dubai Media City by Dubai 92 host @NatsDXB92 and shared with Lovin by her co-host @92jono.

Is it a bird? Is it a flame? The comments certainly don’t seem to think so.

Here’s the video, and scroll for the comments, they might just be as good as the post itself

“Santa’s returned after Christmas”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just spotted in the sky in Dubai Media City by @dubai92 host @natsdxb92 and share by co-host @92jono – what is it?

A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on

Lovin Dubai reached out to Dubai Astronomy Group to see if they can provide any further information – you’ll be the first to hear if we get more info.

via GIPHY

