A Dubai Student Interrupts Class And Gets 1.2 Million Views On TikTok

A Dubai student’s voice is winning the internet today.

TikTok user @ameerisnotokay interrupted a class at American College to sing Frank Sinatra’s class, ‘Fly Me to the moon’… And the recording is blowing UP on TikTok.

Ameer added in the comments, ‘my voice was a bit shaky because I was nervous’…. but did anyone actually notice? Not AT ALL.

With 1.2 million views already, it’s officially viral, with TikTokers praising his voice, his bravery, even dubbing him ‘the CEO of being confident”.

 

@ameerisnotokayBig shoutout to doctor rex ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ original sound – ameerisnotokay

If you’ve watched this TikTok over and over and can’t get enough, check out @ameerisnotokay for more videos

@ameerisnotokayFor all naruto fans##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ original sound – ameerisnotokay

