Will Smith Just Sent An Amazing Message For A Dubai Uni Graduation

Mmmmmkkkk HOW COOL is this?!

American School of Dubai had none other than WILL flippin’ Smith give them a graduation speech.

Kris Fade gave the rundown of what happened on the Kris Fade Show this am. Both Kris and Priti Malik got asked to do a speech for the uni too… not knowing they were being followed by… (calling it) one of the world’s coolest actors.

And not only did Will Smith say a few words, but he also created a slick video edit and dished some truths to the graduates who are facing an unknown like never before

“The American School of Dubai. Class of 2020. Congratulations on your graduation. You are the first class in the history of the world to graduate like this and the necessity and importance of ‘rolling with the punches’. A shot comes… and you take the weight of the shot and you roll with the punch. Coronavirus is throwing a punch at your graduation. This is a beautiful time to learn how to smile when things don’t happen exactly how you want and to recognise this is still an opportunity to make something happen out of it. You gotta take lemons and make lemonade so I want to say congratulations to all of you. Class of 2020, congratulations, I hope this looks cool ‘cos this is for your celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4 (@virginradiodxb) on Jun 8, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

