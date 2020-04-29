WATCH: Footage Of Trapped Workers In Dubai Marina Getting Pulled To Safety This Afternoon

Footage Of Trapped Workers In Dubai Marina Being Pulled To Safety

If you heard cheers and whoops in Dubai Marina vicinity this afternoon… this is why.

On Wednesday, the ropes of a building hoist became entangled leaving workers trapped at a dizzying height.

The whole episode lasted approximately 20 minutes before help came from within the building, and the workers were pulled to safety.

The footage was shared by Insta account @thegkw who added that people on nearby balconies also saw the dramatic incident unfold and cheered the men to safety.

A windy afternoon potentially caused the mishap

The final video shows an empty hoist after the men were successfully saved.

This gives you an idea of just how high it really was

LISTEN

-City Walk, La Mer, Kite Beach And Other Major Destinations Have Reopened

-A Doctor Who Got Pulled Over By Dubai Police Wants To Say Thank You

-The 10 Million Meals Campaign Reached Its Target In ONE Week

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts