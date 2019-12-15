Flash Flooding Will Most Likely Take Place In The UAE Due To 5 Days Of Continuous Rain
You may have noticed the grey skies since the morning?
Well, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCMS), the entire country (parts of it) is about to face five straight days of rain. Therefore, possible flash floods might occur in different parts of the UAE.
Areas in Abu Dhabi are already seeing rain, but the showers are expected to fall in the entire UAE from today and in the next couple of days, until Thursday.
A forecaster at the NCMS says the UAE is getting rain right now due to ‘being affected by an upper atmospheric trough of low pressure’