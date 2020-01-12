Kris Fade Turned His Flooded Backyard Into A Waterpark And The Internet Is Loving It

It’s been days and days of non-stop raining and although most of Dubai residents absolutely LIVE for it, there’s no denying the amount of rain, this time ’round. Parts of the Emirate have been experiencing heavy rains, lightning and flooding.

A particular Dubai celebrity and host of Virgin radio DXB, Kris Fade, took in a ‘negative’ situation and turned it to a fun one, reminding us all to have a little fun and not take life too seriously.

If you look closely, one of Fade’s first posts about the flood at his own home was also used as a witty tactic to get people to donate to the Australian bushfires.

It’s raining, it’s pouring, Kris Fade is exploring

…the back of his house, that is.