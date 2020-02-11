د . إAEDSRر . س

Notice The Skies! Sandstorms Are Coming To Dubai And Abu Dhabi

Think twice about getting a car wash this week, residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi due to possible sandstorms across the UAE for the rest of this week.

According to The National Centre of Meteorology (NCMS), the country’s already dusky skies call for a chance of dust, sand storms and cloudy days ahead. Temperatures are also reported to reach a high of 20°C on the coast and 22°C inland.

It’s going to get a little chilly, dusty and with some scattered rainfall on Tuesday

Expect cooler, dustier weather today, and possible rain tomorrow morning (Wednesday) which NCMS’ reports will be another cold and dusty day. By Thursday, temperatures are set to be higher, with Abu Dhabi reaching a high of 21°C and 22°C in Dubai.

