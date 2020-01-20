Expect Some Light Rainfall In The UAE Tonight Says Weather Forecasts

It’s been beautiful bright, blue clouds in Dubai these days. But according to the NCMS, the UAE is to experience some rainfall on Monday night. Humidity will increase just a bit at night, in parts of the UAE, while the weather forecast shows it’ll also be fair to partly cloudy in general.

Don’t worry, however; if you’ve just gotten your car washed or laundry put out in the balcony since the rainfall is expected to be light.

The UAE’s Monday weather will remain fair and cloudy with some light rainfall at night

Along with the possibility of humidity that will increase late Monday night or Tuesday morning, a chance of fog or mist formation might also take place in internal areas.