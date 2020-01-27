It’s Chillier Than Usual In The UAE These Days And The Weather Will Continue

The UAE weather has been colder than usual and is expected to continue.

You’ve seen the cloudy weather, yesterday we saw a bit of light rain in Dubai, and the authorities over at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) say that this is expected to continue in the UAE.

Yes, hold on to those jackets tight, because you may have to keep wearing it; since cloudy to partly cloudy skies will continue, with some winds being strong at times, especially over the sea.

Yep, this cloudy weather is expected to continue